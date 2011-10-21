BEIRUT Oct 21 Lebanese lender Bank Audi
posted a 7.1 percent rise in nine-month net
profit to $271 million, after a sharp rise in provisions for
losses in Egypt and Syria.
Profit before provisions and taxes rose 12.6 percent, while
net loan loss provisions rose 73.4 percent, the bank said on
Friday.
"Bank Audi allocated additional provisions of $60.2 million
over the first nine months of 2011, of which a big share
(was)...in the Syrian and Egyptian subsidiaries as a
precautionary measure in light of the spillovers of recent
developments in these two countries," it said.
Audi said it saw growth despite a slowdown in its home
economy, which Lebanon's central bank said registered no growth
in the first six months, and "uneven performances" in the Middle
East and North African region where it operates.
"Gulf countries witnessed a growth in customer deposits by
double that of last year, while Near East countries, where Bank
Audi has a presence as well, posted an eight-month deposit
growth 65 percent lower than ... the corresponding period of
2010."
It said the medium-term outlook for countries hit by the
wave of Arab unrest this year was "much brighter", and it would
continue its policy of regional expansion.
(Reporting by Dominic Evans)