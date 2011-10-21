BEIRUT Oct 21 Lebanese lender Bank Audi posted a 7.1 percent rise in nine-month net profit to $271 million, after a sharp rise in provisions for losses in Egypt and Syria.

Profit before provisions and taxes rose 12.6 percent, while net loan loss provisions rose 73.4 percent, the bank said on Friday.

"Bank Audi allocated additional provisions of $60.2 million over the first nine months of 2011, of which a big share (was)...in the Syrian and Egyptian subsidiaries as a precautionary measure in light of the spillovers of recent developments in these two countries," it said.

Audi said it saw growth despite a slowdown in its home economy, which Lebanon's central bank said registered no growth in the first six months, and "uneven performances" in the Middle East and North African region where it operates.

"Gulf countries witnessed a growth in customer deposits by double that of last year, while Near East countries, where Bank Audi has a presence as well, posted an eight-month deposit growth 65 percent lower than ... the corresponding period of 2010."

It said the medium-term outlook for countries hit by the wave of Arab unrest this year was "much brighter", and it would continue its policy of regional expansion. (Reporting by Dominic Evans)