CASCAIS, Portugal Oct 21 The chief executive of auto makers Renault and Nissan is confident 2012 will be a second successive record sales year for the car industry as long as the sovereign debt crisis does not spiral out of control.

"Unless there is economic 'armageddon' and you see a 'Lehman-style' crisis, a huge surprise, I can tell you that 2012 will be another record year for the car industry no matter what Europe does," said Carlos Ghosn, who heads the two alliance partners. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)