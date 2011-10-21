LONDON Oct 21 Europe's oldest nuclear reactor at Britain's Oldbury power station will stop operating in February next year, 10 months earlier than expected, after operator Magnox made an economic decision to shut down the unit, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

"The decision was made on the grounds that further operation of one of the world’s oldest nuclear reactors is no longer economically viable," Magnox said in a statement.

The reactor was granted a lifetime extension until the end of 2012, while reactor 2 at Oldbury closed down in June.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)

((karolin.schaps@thomsonreuters.com)(+44 207 542 6622)(Reuters Messaging: karolin.schaps.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BRITAIN NUCLEAR/OLDBURY

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.