LONDON Oct 21 Goldman Sachs confirmed on Friday that it has signed Greg Agran and Magid Shenouda as global co-heads of commodities trading, following the retirement of Jeff Resnick.

An internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by the bank says Agran joined the bank in 1991 and is currently head of U.S. natural gas and power trading and head of global commodities investing, based in New York.

Shenouda is currently head of European crude oil and products trading and European gas and power trading, and he joined Goldman Sachs in 1999, the memo said.

Resnick was the global head of commodities trading. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Anthony Barker)