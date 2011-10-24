Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

AMAZON

The U.S. e-retail giant plans to enter the Polish market in March or April of next year, writes Dziennik.

KGHM

Next month the copper miner will make an offer for a mine in South America, writes Parkiet.

POLNORD

The builder is considering acquisitions, its chief executive tells Parkiet.

PKP CARGO

Poland will open up the books of its rail freight carrier to five bidders, hoping to complete the sale within a year, reports Parkiet.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX