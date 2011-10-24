Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
AMAZON
The U.S. e-retail giant plans to enter the Polish market in March or April of next year, writes Dziennik.
KGHM
Next month the copper miner will make an offer for a mine in South America, writes Parkiet.
POLNORD
The builder is considering acquisitions, its chief executive tells Parkiet.
PKP CARGO
Poland will open up the books of its rail freight carrier to five bidders, hoping to complete the sale within a year, reports Parkiet.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.