By Nichola Groom and Sarah McBride

LOS ANGELES/SAN FRANCISCO Oct 21 David Prend is one of the most respected investors in green technology – but even he picks some losers.

Like the Department of Energy, Prend thought Solyndra, an innovative solar company, was a good bet. His venture capital firm, RockPort Capital, began investing in the company three years before the federal government gave the start-up a loan guarantee. RockPort eventually put more than $63.5 million into Solyndra.

As revealed in emails released by the White House, Prend, who sat on the company’s board, also touted the company to President Barack Obama’s staff as a stellar example of green job creation and urged the president to visit its California plant.

But the Solyndra bet went bad – for Prend, the DOE, and other investors such as Henry Kravis and Richard Branson. That’s not so unusual in the field of green tech. A closer look at Prend’s portfolio, which consists entirely of clean energy firms, reveals the high-risk nature of this young sector. The RockPort funds have also had investments sour on solar panel company Soliant, electric car maker Think, and battery maker Ener1, among others.