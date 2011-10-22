BRAUNSCHWEIG, Germany Oct 22 Chancellor Angela
Merkel said on Saturday that the European Central Bank has just
one mission -- to ensure monetary stability.
Merkel said in a speech to her Christian Democrats in
Braunschweig on Saturday that treaties prevent the ECB from
taking on any other tasks, such as those such as the U.S.
Federal Reserve have.
She also said it would not make any sense to ban ratings
agencies from analysing countries.
Earlier, government sources said the proposal to use the ECB
in strenghtening the EFSF has been definitely taking off the
negotiating table ahead of an EU summit in Brussels on Sunday.
(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum)