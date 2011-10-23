BERLIN Oct 23 Bundesbank President Jens
Weidmann said a haircut for Greece would not resolve the
country's debt problems and could in fact be "dangerous" if it
led to a relaxation in debt-cutting efforts.
"A haircut is not an cure-all," Weidmann told Sunday's Bild
am Sonntag newspaper. "If it were to lead to a reduction in the
readiness to implement structural reforms, it could even be
dangerous."
European Union leaders hold talks on Sunday to hammer out a
comprehensive plan for tackling the euro zone debt crisis.
Weidmann warned against letting highly indebted countries
off the hook.
"The basis for confidence in government bonds is that states
can service their debts," he said.
"We cannot allow states with debts to have an easy way out
of the problems they created for themselves. That would be an
invitation to others to be copycats and the crisis of confidence
would only grow."
Weidmann said he was, however, not in principle opposed to
helping out highly indebted nations.
"In a crisis like this I consider it to be right to help
countries and buy them time if they take on their problems with
determination and resolution," he said. "They have got to get
their state budgets in order and improve their competitiveness.
Greece has to implement the adjustment programme already
agreed."
(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Matthew Jones)