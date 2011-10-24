MILAN Oct 24 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

EU SUMMIT, BANKS

European Union leaders piled pressure on Italy on Sunday to speed up economic reforms to avoid a Greece-style meltdown as they began a crucial two-leg summit called to rescue the euro zone from a deepening sovereign debt crisis.

France and Germany came close to a deal to leverage the euro zone bailout fund through first loss insurance for the primary bond market and a special purpose vehicle with an EFSF subordinated loan for the secondary market, euro zone officials said.

On Saturday, EU finance ministers outlined a deal for recapitalising European banks. * Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said he expected to call a cabinet meeting on Monday to discuss measures to boost growth, as Italy comes under mounting pressure from European partners to step up reforms to restore market confidence.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Union shareholders won a battle for top jobs at Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano on Saturday, packing a new supervisory board with their allies and paving the way for a private equity fund to take a 10 percent stake in the lender.

Market watchdog Consob asked Pop Milano to make public a letter received by the Bank of Italy ahead of Saturday's vote in which the central bank called for a break with past in the appointment of key management posts, ANSA reported on Sunday.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank should end 2011 with a core tier 1 ratio of around 9 percent and annual revenues of 5.6 billion euro, up 0.5 percent from a year earlier, la Repubblica said in its Letter to the Investor feature on Monday.

FIAT

Italian market watchdog Consob has asked Fiat to clarify its business plan for its Italian factories, a source close to Consob said on Saturday, adding to union pressure on the carmaker to make good on investment pledges in its domestic hub.

LUXOTTICA

The eyewear maker publishes its third quarter results on Monday after the market close and holds a conference call with analysts. * ENI

JP Morgan cut its price target on the oil group's shares to 21 euros, from 22.50 euros.

* RENEWABLE ENERGY

The Italian government wants to review incentives while aiming to expand generating plants and the network via more regional planning, under-secretary at the industry ministry Stefano Saglia writes in la Repubblica on Monday.

SMALL AND MID CAPS

DANIELI

Danieli expects sales of 2.7-2.9 billion euros and an order book of between 2.9-3.1 billion euros in the year ending June 2012, it said in a statement late on Friday.

