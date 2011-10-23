* Ireland, Portugal and Greece have 46 bln eur earmarked for
banks
* Amount may be deducted from 110 bn eur bid to boost banks
* Spain, Italy, France account for 45 percent of capital
shortfall
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, Oct 23 A drive to lift bank capital
across Europe by up to 110 billion euros ($153 billion) is
expected to include the roughly 46 billion euros already pledged
to Ireland, Greece and Portugal to help their lenders, EU
sources told Reuters.
If over a third of the EU's bank recapitalisation drive,
which investors hoped would inject more than 100 billion euros
of fresh money, is accounted for under old bailout programmes
markets are likely to react with disappointment.
It would effectively shrink the overall package, designed to
protect EU banks from the fallout of a Greek default and ease
their borrowing difficulties amid a creeping credit freeze, from
more than 100 billion euros to something around 60 billion.
It would also rest the burden for EU bank recapitalisation
in large part on Spain, Italy and France, which one official
said together accounted for roughly 45 percent of the overall
shortfall found in recent checks of EU banks by supervisors.
At a meeting of finance ministers on Saturday, the head of
the EU's banking watchdog said countries already receiving
emergency aid from EU/IMF bailouts -- Ireland, Greece and
Portugal -- accounted for 38 percent of the overall bank capital
shortfall which he put at up to 110 billion euros, one official
told Reuters.
Ireland, Portugal and Greece will get a combined 46 billion
euros under their programmes from the euro zone and IMF
earmarked to reinforce their weak banks. Some of this has
already gone to banks.
Another official confirmed the intention to count money
already earmarked for banks in Ireland, Greece and Portugal in
any recapitalisation plan.
"The banking needs for all countries under programmes is
fully accounted for in programmes," said a third.
The matter is due to be discussed in the run-up to
Wednesday's second summit of European leaders and countries may
yet change tack to increase the planned boost for banks.
"The problem with shock and awe numbers is that it implies
that the money is there," said one official, reflecting on
ministers' reluctance to set public goals for recapitalisation.
"But governments don't have the money."
Spain and Italy, worried that they will be forced to seek a
rescue programme from the euro zone and IMF, yesterday voiced
concerns about plans to recapitalise banks at a meeting of
finance ministers, one diplomat said.
That meeting of ministers sent a paper to leaders on Sunday,
telling them to allow governments to offer guarantees to help
banks struggling to borrow, a measure that would complement any
capital drive.
Among the models of guarantees that leaders examined, a
senior official said a scheme to coordinate state guarantees
under the watch of the EBA had a good chance of being accepted.
"Right now, it is the preferred model," he said.
(Additional reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Julien Toyer,
editing by Mike Peacock)