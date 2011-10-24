(Adds press digest)
DEBT AUCTION
Romania tenders 1 billion lei ($320.8 million) in
eleven-month treasury bills.
ROMANIA DEBT YIELD DEMAND TOO HIGH-DEPUTY FINMIN
Investors in Romanian treasuries are seeking yields that are
too high given the country's improving economic fundamentals and
falling inflation, a deputy finance minister said on Friday.
ROMANIA CBANK SEES CPI EASING, WARY ON RATE CUTS
Romania's central bank will not rush to cut interest rates
even though it expects inflation to ease further in coming
months, Deputy Governor Cristian Popa said on Friday.
TOO SOON FOR MONETARY POLICY CHANGE IN ROMANIA-IMF
Romania's inflation has slowed faster than expected,
eliminating the need for the central bank to keep a tightening
bias on monetary policy, but it is still too soon to loosen it,
the country's IMF mission chief Jeffrey Franks said on Friday.
ROMANIA WILL STRUGGLE TO CUT BUDGET GAP TO 3 PCT/GDP IN 2012
It will be very hard for Romania to maintain a budget gap of
3 percent of gross domestic product, which it is targeting for
2012, President Traian Basescu was quoted as saying on Saturday.
CEE MARKETS-FX RECOVERY LED BY FORINT, BEFORE EU SUMMIT
Central European currencies recovered some of this week's
losses on Friday, led by a 1 percent rise in Hungary's forint,
but investors were reluctant to take on riskier bets before an
EU summit on Sunday to discuss the euro zone debt crisis.
FOREIGN INVESTMENT
Chinese Huawei Technologies plans to invest 200
million euros in Romania by 2014, the economy ministry said in a
statement. Huawei will open a European design centre in February
2012 near Bucharest.
