BUCHAREST Oct 24 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania tenders 1 billion lei ($320.8 million) in eleven-month treasury bills.

ROMANIA DEBT YIELD DEMAND TOO HIGH-DEPUTY FINMIN

Investors in Romanian treasuries are seeking yields that are too high given the country's improving economic fundamentals and falling inflation, a deputy finance minister said on Friday.

ROMANIA CBANK SEES CPI EASING, WARY ON RATE CUTS

Romania's central bank will not rush to cut interest rates even though it expects inflation to ease further in coming months, Deputy Governor Cristian Popa said on Friday.

TOO SOON FOR MONETARY POLICY CHANGE IN ROMANIA-IMF

Romania's inflation has slowed faster than expected, eliminating the need for the central bank to keep a tightening bias on monetary policy, but it is still too soon to loosen it, the country's IMF mission chief Jeffrey Franks said on Friday.

ROMANIA WILL STRUGGLE TO CUT BUDGET GAP TO 3 PCT/GDP IN 2012

It will be very hard for Romania to maintain a budget gap of 3 percent of gross domestic product, which it is targeting for 2012, President Traian Basescu was quoted as saying on Saturday.

CEE MARKETS-FX RECOVERY LED BY FORINT, BEFORE EU SUMMIT

Central European currencies recovered some of this week's losses on Friday, led by a 1 percent rise in Hungary's forint, but investors were reluctant to take on riskier bets before an EU summit on Sunday to discuss the euro zone debt crisis.

FOREIGN INVESTMENT

Chinese Huawei Technologies plans to invest 200 million euros in Romania by 2014, the economy ministry said in a statement. Huawei will open a European design centre in February 2012 near Bucharest.

