PARIS Oct 24 French real estate group Gecina saw its rental income fall 0.5 percent on a comparable basis in the first nine months and said it would sell assets to cut debt in an uncertain economic climate.

Gecina, which holds a portfolio of largely office and residential properties, is launching fresh asset sales to bring its loan-to-value ratio -- a metric tracking debt -- to 40 percent in 2012, from 43.9 percent at end-June 2011.

"The environment for real estate firms has been transformed by the sovereign debt crisis and its repercussions for the banking system," said Gecina, citing uncertainty surrounding rental demand for offices in the Paris region for 2012.

Rental income in the first nine months rose 2.9 percent to 476.5 million euros ($662.2 million), boosted by a one-time payment by AON after breaching its lease.

Without the gain, rental income fell 0.5 percent on a like-for-like basis.

Recurring income in the first nine months fell 8.5 percent, to 239.8 million euros.

Gecina is targeting a 7 percent overall 2011 drop in recurring income. ($1=0.720 euros) (Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by Mike Nesbit)