MILAN Oct 24 A meeting between France's EDF and a group of Italian shareholders over a reorganisation of Edison that could give the French company majority control of the Italian utility is under way in Milan, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

Edison, Italy's No. 2 power generator, is jointly controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors led by regional utility A2A .

"A meeting between EDF's CFO and representatives of some of the Italian shareholders is currently going on in Milan," one of the sources told Reuters.

A second source confirmed the meeting was under way.

Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report on Sunday that EDF is ready to offer the Italian investors cash and assets to take full control at Edison with the cash offer being between 1.15 and 1.3 euros per share. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes and Giancarlo Navach)