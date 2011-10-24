Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
KUWAIT Oct 24 About 4,000 workers at state-owned carrier Kuwait Airways have gone on strike demanding higher wages, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday, in the latest labour dispute to hit the country.
The airline, which is seeking investors to buy a $280 million stake to privatise the carrier, has so far cancelled several flights to Gulf cities.
"So far three flights to Doha, Dubai and Jeddah did not take off, and 21 scheduled flights today are expected to be affected by the strike," said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity. There was no official comment from the company.
Kuwait has seen a wave of strikes by government employees in the last several weeks, since the cabinet approved higher wages for oil sector workers.
Some 3,000 customs employees went on a two-day strike earlier in October, briefly halting oil shipments from ports in the OPEC producer.
In late September, Kuwaiti Central Bank employees held a demonstration while employees of the Kuwait Stock Exchange scrapped a planned October strike after a deal was struck with authorities. (Reporting by Mahmoud Harbi and Eman Goma; Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.