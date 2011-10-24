* 26 bln total to be paid to private firms through 2051

By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON, Oct 24 LISBON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Portugal faces a strain on its public accounts worth about 1 percent of GDP a year in costs of public-private partnerships, which complicate the country's deficit reduction efforts under an EU/IMF bailout, an official report showed on Monday.

The report by the finance ministry's treasury and finance directorate said the so-called PPPs -- mainly motorway and railway projects -- represent "an elevated future cost" of 26 billion euros -- which is the total to be paid by the state to private partners through 2051 in all 36 partnerships analyzed.

With 22 of them already in use and 14 in the construction phase, most of the costs come in the next few years, with the burden particularly concentrated in 2015-2018, when annual spending should exceed 2 billion euros, the document said.

Including expected, but highly uncertain returns, total net costs still exceed 15 billion euros.

The report said these "commitments heighten the pressure on public accounts in the medium term."

It said that risky PPP funding schemes used overly optimistic projections for traffic volumes, interest rates and profitability, "which translates into a high level of uncertainty in terms of future net costs for the state."

Under the terms of the 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout, Portugal agreed to review major PPPs to identify, and possibly renegotiate, all potential costs for the state.

The lenders wanted Portugal to evaluate the future costs of its 20 largest PPPs, but the report went further by including an additional 16 projects.

The report said this year's gross cost of PPPs should reach 1 percent of GDP. It is expected at around 0.8 percent in 2012 and 2013, before rising again to 1.1 percent in 2014 and then to 1.2 percent in 2015.

Under the bailout terms, Portugal has to slash the budget deficit this year to 5.9 percent of GDP from last year's 9.8 percent, then to 4.5 percent next year and to 3 percent in 2013.

Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho, who took over in June, has said he wants to renegotiate at least some of the partnership schemes to ease the burden for the state in the coming years as Portugal seeks to meet its bailout goals and differentiate itself from Greece.

His government has said the previous Socialist administration used PPPs to mask an increase in public investment and consequent rise in the budget deficit.

