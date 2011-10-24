* 920 mln dirhams vs 849 mln dirhams in Q3 2009
* Earnings beat analyst forecasts
By Stanley Carvalho
Oct 24 Abu Dhabi's First Gulf Bank on
Monday reported an 8-percent rise in third quarter net profit
driven by higher revenues and beating analyst forecasts.
The bank reported a net profit of 920 million dirhams
($250.68 million) up from 849 million dirhams in the same
quarter last year. Analysts polled by Reuters forecast an
average net profit of 860.29 million dirhams.
Net interest and Islamic financing revenue in the third
quarter was 1.35 billion dirhams, up 26 percent from the same
period last year.
"This success can be attributed to our cautious yet diverse
approach to the financial and business markets," Chief Executive
Andre Sayegh said in a statement.
"The UAE medium and long-term fundamentals are clearly very
strong, we are well placed to witness future growth in this
market."
Net profit for the first nine months of the year was 2.7
billion dirhams, up 5 percent over the same period last year.
But fees and commissions fell 40 percent to 261 million dirhams
due to "regulatory changes in retail lending in the UAE."
Loans and advances grew 7 percent to 102 billion dirhams in
the third quarter while deposits grew 4 percent to 96.0 billion
dirhams. Total assets stood at 156.3 billion dirhams at the end
of September 2011, up 11 percent over that of December 2010.
The bank booked 379.3 million dirhams in loan provisions in
the third quarter versus 406.2 million dirhams, down 7 percent,
it said in the statement.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Callus)