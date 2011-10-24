* More than 50,000 sign up to new service after 6 weeks

More than 50,000 sign up to new service after 6 weeks

By Peter Maushagen

FRANKFURT, Oct 24 Germany's largest phone company Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) has met its most bullish customer number targets for its new pay TV offering via satellite.

Within six weeks of launching the service, the former German phone monopoly has won more than 50,000 subscribers, the company's head of marketing in Germany, Christian Illek, told Reuters.

"That's at the upper end of what we had expected," he said, adding that the group is aiming to reach the 100,000 mark by the end of the year.

Deutsche Telekom's phone lines only allow it to offer high-definition TV to 20 million households, so it enlisted the help of satellite operator Astra SESFg.LU, meaning it can reach 10 million more.

To reach its target of 1.5 million pay TV customers by the end of 2011, the company is also banking on offering TV on smart phones and tablet computers.

"Mobile TV is on the edge of a breakthrough and will soon enter the mass marketing stage," Illek said.

The high number of Germany's free-to-view channels, either government funded or via commercial breaks, have made pay TV a difficult business in Europe's largest economy.

German pay-TV broadcaster Sky Deutschland SKYDn.DE has been struggling for years to make it a profitable business. In August, it said it was slowly inching towards its target of about 3 million subscribers in August, as it narrowed losses in the second quarter. [ID:nLDE77A05D]

