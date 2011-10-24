(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text)

MOSCOW Oct 24 Two or three more foreign partners could join French major Total as investors in an Arctic liquefied natural gas project under development by No. 2 Russian gas producer Novatek , Chief Executive Leonid Mikhelson said on Monday.

The French major took a stake in Novatek and pledged to join Russia's second LNG project, to be launched in 2016 and reach capacity of 15 million tonnes in 2018.

At least one more partner was expected to join the project, but was never identified. Shell (RDSa.L), Statoil and Mitsui 8031.t were seen as likely candidates.

Up to 60 million tonnes of new annual capacity to produce LNG is now under consideration in Russia, but for now, just one plant is operating, the 10 million-tonne-per-year Gazprom-led Sakhalin-2 LNG project.

Russia would like to become a big player in liquefied natural gas, but will face increasing competition by as soon as the middle of the decade.

Novatek expects to produce 51-52 billion cubic metres of gas this year, just over a tenth of Russian state gas export monopoly Gazprom's expected output, with small gains expected next year, Mikhelson said.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Melissa Akin; editing by Jason Neely)