MOSCOW Oct 24 Two or three more foreign
partners could join French major Total as investors in
an Arctic liquefied natural gas project under development by No.
2 Russian gas producer Novatek , Chief Executive Leonid
Mikhelson said on Monday.
The French major took a stake in Novatek and pledged to join
Russia's second LNG project, to be launched in 2016 and reach
capacity of 15 million tonnes in 2018.
At least one more partner was expected to join the project,
but was never identified. Shell (RDSa.L), Statoil and
Mitsui 8031.t were seen as likely candidates.
Up to 60 million tonnes of new annual capacity to produce
LNG is now under consideration in Russia, but for now, just one
plant is operating, the 10 million-tonne-per-year Gazprom-led
Sakhalin-2 LNG project.
Russia would like to become a big player in liquefied
natural gas, but will face increasing competition by as soon as
the middle of the decade.
Novatek expects to produce 51-52 billion cubic metres of gas
this year, just over a tenth of Russian state gas export
monopoly Gazprom's expected output, with small gains expected
next year, Mikhelson said.
