GENEVA, Oct 24 America Movil (AMX.N) owner Carlos Slim expects his Latin American telecoms empire to make capital investments of up to $10 billion annually in the region for the next years, he said in an interview on Monday.

"We need to go with very important investments for broadband access for the people by way of landline, but mainly it will be from mobile new technologies and new strong investments," he told Reuters at the ITU World telecoms fair in Geneva.

"They can be of the order of $10 billion," he said. "Between seven and 10 in the next years, depending, in Latin America."

America Movil had previously said it planned to invest at least $8 billion annually to build up fibre networks to support data traffic in the region, as the use of bandwidth-hungry smartphones and tablet computers increases.

Slim, the world's richest man, said his company's focus was very much on Latin America, where America Movil has more than 200 million customers.

He said he would have no interest in trying to acquire Deutsche Telekom's (DTEGn.DE) T-Mobile USA unit, should its planned sale to AT&T (T.N) fail for regulatory reasons.

"No," he replied when asked about potential interest in T-Mobile USA, the United States' smallest network operator.

AT&T has agreed to buy T-Mobile USA for $39 billion but is fighting U.S. regulators, who may block the deal.

America Movil has its own mobile telecoms business in the United States, Tracfone, which has about 19 million customers. It does not own a U.S. network but resells capacity it buys from the major network operators.

"We have a prepaid business, we are reselling. Our carriers are AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon (VZ.N), all of them," Slim said.

"With our other markets we have a lot to invest. In the U.S., investment should be very huge. And we are partners of AT&T for more than 20 years. No, we don’t have interest in the U.S. (beyond our existing business)," he said.

