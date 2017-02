DUBAI Oct 28 Saudi Arabian King Abdullah appointed Interior Minister Prince Nayef as his new heir in the world's top oil exporter, said a royal court statement read out on state television early on Friday.

The statement said the crown prince had been appointed after the king met the Allegiance Council, a family body set up in 2006 to make the process of succession in the conservative Islamic kingdom smoother and more orderly. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing By Sami Aboudi)