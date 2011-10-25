Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
RETAIL SALES
The statistics office will release September retail sales
and unemployment data. Analysts polled by Reuters expect retail
sales to grow 9.9 percent and unemployment rate to stay flat at
11.6 percent. (0800)
PGNIG
Poland's gas monopoly sold about 2.5 billion cubic metres of
gas in the third quarter, pushing year-to-date sales to 10.2
bcm, the monopoly said on Monday. PGNiG added in the third
quarter it produced 1.1 bcm of gas from its gas fields in Poland
and imported a further 2.2 bcm of gas, mainly from Russia.
POLKOMTEL
Media tycoon Zygmunt Solorz-Zak may complete the purchase of
mobile operator Polkomtel next month after receiving a green
light from the competition watchdog, writes Rzeczpospolita.
JSW , NWR NWRRsp.PR
The two miners do not expect to be hurt by ArcelorMittal's
decision to shut down a steel furnace in Dabrowa
Gornicza, writes Parkiet.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX