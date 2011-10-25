Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

RETAIL SALES

The statistics office will release September retail sales and unemployment data. Analysts polled by Reuters expect retail sales to grow 9.9 percent and unemployment rate to stay flat at 11.6 percent. (0800)

PGNIG

Poland's gas monopoly sold about 2.5 billion cubic metres of gas in the third quarter, pushing year-to-date sales to 10.2 bcm, the monopoly said on Monday. PGNiG added in the third quarter it produced 1.1 bcm of gas from its gas fields in Poland and imported a further 2.2 bcm of gas, mainly from Russia.

POLKOMTEL

Media tycoon Zygmunt Solorz-Zak may complete the purchase of mobile operator Polkomtel next month after receiving a green light from the competition watchdog, writes Rzeczpospolita.

JSW , NWR NWRRsp.PR

The two miners do not expect to be hurt by ArcelorMittal's decision to shut down a steel furnace in Dabrowa Gornicza, writes Parkiet.

