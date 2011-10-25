(Adds CEO comments, share price)

By Leila Abboud

PARIS, OCT 25 - Shares in European chip maker STMicroelectronics (STM.PA) fell as much as 7.7 percent on Tuesday after it posted weak third-quarter results and predicted a further slowdown in the fourth quarter as macroeconomic gloom drags on the technology sector.

The latest semiconductor company to warn of lacklustre demand for microchips, STMicroelectronics said revenue in the current fourth quarter would fall about 8 percent compared with the previous quarter. [ID:nN1E79N1SR]

The more tempered tone for chip makers comes amid growing concern about another economic slowdown and high unemployment persisting in much of Europe and the United States.

Semiconductor companies are often bellwethers to indicate deteriorating consumer demand for manufactured goods, since their clients span sectors from consumer electronics to automobiles.

Fairchild Semiconductor FCS.N, German chip maker Infineon (IFXGn.DE) and Dutch ASML Holding NV (ASML.AS) (ASML.O) have all predicted slowing demand for chips. [ID:nL3E7LC0QB] [ID:nL3E7LD065] [ID:nL3E7LE28I]

STMicroelectronics, which makes chips for cars, computers, telephones and other consumer products, said net income in the third quarter was $71 million, down from $198 million in the year-ago period.

Chief Executive Carlo Bozotti told a conference call the industry faced tough times ahead and that STM was already paying closer attention to its cash levels by reducing inventory.

"The macroeconomic situation does not help because this business is driven by consumer demand," he said. "We are reacting as we need to be."

Asked whether the industry was headed for another crisis akin to the one seen in 2008, Bozotti said: "I believe what is happening now is not in the same dimension as what we saw in 2008, but it is definitely more than an inventory correction."

Shares in the company were down 6.7 percent at 5.097 euros by 0752 GMT, the worst performers on a slightly firmer French blue-chip CAC 40 index .PL.FCHI.

