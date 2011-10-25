LONDON, Oct 25 (IFR) - Banks are close to finalising terms
with a small group of investors on a SEK3.5bn high-yield bond
for Swedish cable company Com Hem, a source familiar with the
transaction said on Tuesday.
The SEK3.5bn bond -- part of an approximate backlog of EUR4bn
bridge loans to high-yield bonds that is clogging up bank
balance sheets -- is expected to price towards the end of the
week.
Bankers are hammering out final terms on pricing, and the
deal may pave the way for the public launch of a smaller
subordinated high-yield bond as early as next week, the source
said.
"We've had reverse enquiry from a small group of investors
over the last week or so, and we've been building a deal around
them," the source said.
"It's a relatively big bond, and we have a couple of large
anchor orders in there. We have enough to clear the deal, and we
are working with investors in terms of price"
Goldman Sachs, Nordea, UBS, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley underwrote the SEK13.2bn
($1.9bn) debt financing the buyout of Com Hem by private equity
group BC Partners, which also includes SEK7.1bn of senior
secured loans.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)