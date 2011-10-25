LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters)- - The euro retreated from near a six-week high against the dollar on Tuesday after comments from Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Merkel said Germany is opposed to a phrase in the draft EU summit that calls for support for continued ECB non-standard measures. .

The euro fell to $1.3912 from around $1.3939 on trading platform EBS after the comments, which tempered some of the optimism in the market that EU leaders will take major steps towards solving the sovereign debt crisis.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag)