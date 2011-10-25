UPDATE 1-Libya mayors say Europe's migration crisis should not be dumped on them
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
* Link to carry 500,000 bpd of oil
* Will help speed up development of new fields
MOSCOW Oct 25 Russia, the world's biggest crude producer, has launched an oil pipeline that will facilitate the steady supply of 300,000 barrels per day to energy-hungry China and speed up development of new Arctic crude deposits.
The 430 km (270 mile) Purpe-Samotlor pipeline, part of a future trunk going North, will also help top Russian producer Rosneft develop its largest new field, Vankor, to reach an expected output of 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2013.
"Russia's oil industry secured additional safety (with the pipeline launch)," Energy Minister Sergei Shmatko said in a statement published by the ministry.
The Purpe-Samotlor link is designed to carry 25 million tonnes of oil a year (500,000 bpd).
The pipeline will shorten the way to the East Siberia-Pacific Ocean (ESPO) trunk, Russia's first oil pipeline to China. The link will replace a longer and more outdated route currently in place.
Shmatko said the link will help Russia swiftly react to changes in market environment by "supply diversification both to West and East directions".
The new link, close to TNK-BP's major Samotlor field, would also allow the company -- half-owned by BP -- to develop the Suzun and Tagul fields, which are due to go on stream in 2016-2017.
Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) also plans to build a Zapolyarnoye-Purpe link, which will go further north to the Yamal Peninsula. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jane Baird)
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's main stock index powered to a record high on Friday propelled by higher oil prices and expectations of corporate-friendly tax cuts in the United States, while an unexpected surge in domestic job growth also suggested a brighter economic outlook.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.