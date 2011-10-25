(Adds details)

* Lender sees slower growth in 2012

* Islamic financing rises 1.9 pct

* Central bank limits on personal loans hit

ABU DHABI, Oct 25 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reported flat third quarter profits on Tuesday, citing the impact of central bank limits on lending on revenues, and warned of subdued sector growth next year.

The bank had net profit of 319.1 million dirhams ($86.9 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, up slightly from 314.52 million dirhams a year earlier, it said in a statement.

The Islamic lender's results still beat analysts' average forecast for profit of 286.50 million dirhams.

"Despite growth in customer numbers and a more diversified product offering, the impact of the UAE Central Bank guidelines on personal banking, fee income and asset growth was noticeable," Chief Executive Tirad Mahmoud said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the regulator capped the amount commercial banks can lend to individuals at 20 times their salary and set the period for loan repayment at 48 months to prevent excesses seen during the oil boom years of 2007-2008.

The bank said it booked 150.8 million dirhams in credit provisions in the quarter, down 8.9 percent over third quarter last year.

Islamic financing grew 1.9 percent in the quarter to 51.17 billion dirhams over the year-ago period. Customer deposits were flat at 54.39 billion dirhams in third quarter versus 54.03 billion dirhams last year third quarter.

On the outlook for the rest of 2011 and 2012, Mahmoud said that "the UAE may face another down cycle in the credit environment triggered by the prevailing negative global sentiment and its impact on the entire region," he said.

"The main area of concern is the concentration of non-performing real estate assets which require a lot more time to recover," he said, adding the bank expects low single digit growth in both assets and liabilities for the sector and the bank.

Shares in ADIB, which released results after markets closed, ended down 0.62 percent on the Abu Dhabi exchange.

(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Amran Abocar)