* Lender sees slower growth in 2012
* Islamic financing rises 1.9 pct
* Central bank limits on personal loans hit
ABU DHABI, Oct 25 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
reported flat third quarter profits on Tuesday, citing
the impact of central bank limits on lending on revenues, and
warned of subdued sector growth next year.
The bank had net profit of 319.1 million dirhams ($86.9
million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, up slightly from
314.52 million dirhams a year earlier, it said in a statement.
The Islamic lender's results still beat analysts' average
forecast for profit of 286.50 million dirhams.
"Despite growth in customer numbers and a more diversified
product offering, the impact of the UAE Central Bank guidelines
on personal banking, fee income and asset growth was
noticeable," Chief Executive Tirad Mahmoud said in a statement.
Earlier this year, the regulator capped the amount
commercial banks can lend to individuals at 20 times their
salary and set the period for loan repayment at 48 months to
prevent excesses seen during the oil boom years of 2007-2008.
The bank said it booked 150.8 million dirhams in credit
provisions in the quarter, down 8.9 percent over third quarter
last year.
Islamic financing grew 1.9 percent in the quarter to 51.17
billion dirhams over the year-ago period. Customer deposits were
flat at 54.39 billion dirhams in third quarter versus 54.03
billion dirhams last year third quarter.
On the outlook for the rest of 2011 and 2012, Mahmoud said
that "the UAE may face another down cycle in the credit
environment triggered by the prevailing negative global
sentiment and its impact on the entire region," he said.
"The main area of concern is the concentration of
non-performing real estate assets which require a lot more time
to recover," he said, adding the bank expects low single digit
growth in both assets and liabilities for the sector and the
bank.
Shares in ADIB, which released results after markets closed,
ended down 0.62 percent on the Abu Dhabi exchange.
