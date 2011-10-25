* Banks chip away at bridge loan exposure

* Club deal for Com Hem senior secured bond nears

* New loan may reduce or take out Polkomtel senior secured bond (Adds detail)

By Natalie Harrison

LONDON, Oct 25 (IFR) - Underwriters on the SEK3.5bn bridge loan backing the buyout of Swedish cable firm Com Hem are using renewed appetite for high yield bonds to clear their positions, and are set to close a deal with investors this week, a source close to the talks said.

Bankers are hammering out final terms on the senior secured Com Hem "club deal", which is expected to price by the end of the week, and are looking at the potential launch of a smaller, but public as opposed to private, subordinated bond as early as next week, the source said.

"We've had reverse enquiry from a small group of investors over the last week or so, and we've been building a deal around them," the source said.

This is the latest attempt by banks to clear an approximate EUR11bn backlog of leveraged loans -- including EUR4bn of bridge loans to bonds -- following the virtual shut down in capital markets since July.

Banks leading the USD4.9bn debt financing for Polish mobile phone firm Polkomtel are set to launch a term loan C (TLC) to replace a PLN1.75bn senior secured high yield bond bridge loan. That follows strong demand for a EUR1.9bn-equivalent loan that was increased in August due to strong demand.

Goldman Sachs, Nordea, UBS, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley underwrote the SEK13.2bn ($1.9bn) debt backing the buyout of Com Hem by private equity group BC Partners in July.

"It's a relatively big bond, and we have a couple of large anchor orders in there. We have enough to clear the deal, and we are working with investors in terms of price," said the source, referring to Com Hem.

It also includes SEK7.1bn of senior secured loans, which are expected to allocate on Thursday, probably at the same time as the senior secured bond pricing, the source said.

Banks underwriting the financing for Swedish alarms business Securitas Direct sewed up a similar "club" mezzanine deal in August to replace a EUR395m subordinated high-yield bond.

The six banks that underwrote that deal -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and Nordea -- are yet to launch an approximate EUR1bn senior secured bond.

FLICKERS OF LIFE

Only two high-yield issuers -- high-yield darling Fresenius Medical Care and well-known credit HeidelbergCement -- have been able to access the European high-yield market since July.

However, some high-yield syndicate bankers are increasingly optimistic that November could see a pick up in primary deals, especially as credit derivative indexes and cash bonds have recovered.

"We've been getting quite a lot of calls from accounts in the last couple of weeks asking for new issues because the technical picture on the investor side is very strong," said a senior high-yield syndicate banker.

"They're sitting on cash, don't want to miss out on the rally and the secondary market is so illiquid that it makes it hard to do anything. We could have a decent November on the new issue front, assuming we get good news on Wednesday."

The mostly speculative-grade iTraxx Crossover index has recovered to 700bp from close to 900bp a month ago, while cash bonds are also off their lows. The Bank of America Merrill Lynch European high-yield index excluding financials has returned 4.2% month-to-date, although total returns are still down 5.2% year-to-date.

Nonetheless, underwriters are not taking chances and are keen to tap into any pockets of liquidity to shift the overhang of loans.

A syndicate official on the Polkomtel transaction said, "We're mid-way through that process, but we may take up all or half of the senior secured bond tranche depending on how the process goes and how quickly the bond market recovers," the syndicate banker said.

That leaves a multi-currency EUR900m-equivalent subordinated high-yield bond, possibly denominated in euros, dollars and zlotys. Media tycoon Zygmunt Solorz-Zak is expected to complete the purchase of Polkomtel soon after receiving the green light from regulators. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; Editing by Alex Chambers)