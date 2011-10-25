DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
BRUSSELS Oct 25 European Union finance ministers have cancelled a meeting set for Wednesday but the summit of EU leaders and of the euro zone leaders will proceed as normal, an EU spokesman said on Tuesday.
The EU finance ministers meeting, known as an Ecofin, was cancelled because the details of issues to be discussed at the meeting have not been finalised, sources told Reuters.
Euro zone financial officials will still meet ahead of the summit, the EU spokesman said, and Ecofin may also meet in the coming days to work on the details of whatever euro zone leaders agree on Wednesday night.
"Ministers of finance may meet in the coming days to fine-tune decisions that will be taken tomorrow," said the spokesman for Herman Van Rompuy, the European Council president. "There is no new summit planned."
EU leaders will meet tomorrow to finalise details of a plan to tackle the debt crisis, including proposals for steeper losses for owners of Greek bonds, a recapitalisation of European banks and extending the firepower of the 440 billion euro European Financial Stability Facility. (Reporting By John O'Donnell)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
Feb 10 Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
* Performance Sports Group reaches settlement with Q30 Sports