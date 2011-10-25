BRUSSELS Oct 25 European Union finance ministers have cancelled a meeting set for Wednesday but the summit of EU leaders and of the euro zone leaders will proceed as normal, an EU spokesman said on Tuesday.

The EU finance ministers meeting, known as an Ecofin, was cancelled because the details of issues to be discussed at the meeting have not been finalised, sources told Reuters.

Euro zone financial officials will still meet ahead of the summit, the EU spokesman said, and Ecofin may also meet in the coming days to work on the details of whatever euro zone leaders agree on Wednesday night.

"Ministers of finance may meet in the coming days to fine-tune decisions that will be taken tomorrow," said the spokesman for Herman Van Rompuy, the European Council president. "There is no new summit planned."

EU leaders will meet tomorrow to finalise details of a plan to tackle the debt crisis, including proposals for steeper losses for owners of Greek bonds, a recapitalisation of European banks and extending the firepower of the 440 billion euro European Financial Stability Facility. (Reporting By John O'Donnell)