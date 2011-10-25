LONDON Oct 25 Britain and Norway signed an
energy pact on Tuesday aimed at expanding ties by developing
renewable and fossil fuel energy sources, including carbon
capture and storage (CCS) technologies under threat after the UK
government scrapped a flagship project last week.
UK Energy Secretary Chris Huhne and Norwegian counterpart
Ola Borten Moe signed the cooperation agreement in London,
according to a statement issued by the Department of Energy and
Climate Change, to support industry in developing North Sea oil
and gas resources using emissions-mitigating technologies.
"Our energy security is enhanced by close links with
Scandinavia and Europe," UK Energy Minister Charles Hendry said.
"As North Sea neighbours, the UK has long enjoyed close and
beneficial ties with Norway based on the development of oil and
gas. And as renewables and CCS develop further, it is
increasingly vital that we work closely in these areas too,"
Hendry said.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Keiron Henderson)