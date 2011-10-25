LONDON Oct 25 Britain and Norway signed an energy pact on Tuesday aimed at expanding ties by developing renewable and fossil fuel energy sources, including carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies under threat after the UK government scrapped a flagship project last week.

UK Energy Secretary Chris Huhne and Norwegian counterpart Ola Borten Moe signed the cooperation agreement in London, according to a statement issued by the Department of Energy and Climate Change, to support industry in developing North Sea oil and gas resources using emissions-mitigating technologies.

"Our energy security is enhanced by close links with Scandinavia and Europe," UK Energy Minister Charles Hendry said.

"As North Sea neighbours, the UK has long enjoyed close and beneficial ties with Norway based on the development of oil and gas. And as renewables and CCS develop further, it is increasingly vital that we work closely in these areas too," Hendry said.

