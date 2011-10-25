* Pact sets stage for shared resource development,
technology exchanges
* Aim to meet ambitious emissions reduction targets
* Throws potential lifeline to CCS roll out
By Oleg Vukmanovic
LONDON, Oct 25 Britain and Norway signed an
energy pact on Tuesday aimed at expanding ties in renewable and
fossil fuel energy sources, including carbon capture and storage
(CCS) technologies under threat after the UK government scrapped
a flagship project last week.
UK Energy Secretary Chris Huhne and Norwegian counterpart
Ola Borten Moe signed the cooperation agreement in London,
according to a joint ministerial statement, to support industry
in developing North Sea oil and gas resources using
emissions-mitigating technologies.
"Our energy security is enhanced by close links with
Scandinavia and Europe," UK Energy Minister Charles Hendry said.
"As North Sea neighbours, the UK has long enjoyed close and
beneficial ties with Norway based on the development of oil and
gas. And as renewables and CCS develop further, it is
increasingly vital that we work closely in these areas too,"
Hendry said.
As part of the deal, Britain and Norway plan to coordinate
long-term energy policies out to 2015 in a bid to meet ambitious
emissions reduction targets, both sides said.
Both sides reiterated that Norwegian gas will underpin UK
power generation for years to come, saying its use into the
2020s is consistent with UK emissions targets as CCS is rolled
out.
Further points included the joint development of fields
along the line separating the UK and Norwegian Continental
Shelf, while accelerating development of resources and working
to extend the lifespan of mature North Sea fields.
It promised to put power interconnectors between the UK and
Norway back on the drawing board, further integrating the energy
networks of the UK and its biggest foreign gas supplier.
The two countries have long-standing energy ties dating back
decades as Norway supplies much of Britain's primary energy
needs.
Norway, Europe's-second biggest gas supplier behind Russia,
meets more than a third of Britain's gas needs via two dedicated
subsea pipelines. It also ships liquefied natural gas (LNG) to
the UK, Europe, North America and Asia from its Snoehvit
production plant in the Barents Sea.
Turning to new technologies, both sides pledged to work
together to develop CCS demonstration projects and drive forward
renewable policies domestically.
The commitment to develop CCS follows a week in which its
future was thrown into doubt after the British government last
week cancelled plans to fund a demonstration project in
Longannet in Scotland.
Industry insiders said the scrapping of the scheme signalled
the technology remains too costly, undermining Britain's
ambition to become a clean technology leader.
CCS is a commercially unproven technology but is widely seen
as a key mechanism to fight climate change by trapping and
burying greenhouse gas emissions, while maintaining stable
energy supply.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jane Baird)