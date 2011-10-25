* EU proposes tougher extractive, logging industries
disclosure
* Mandatory quarterly reporting to be scrapped
* Disclosure of instruments used to build up stealth stakes
* Audit requirements for small firms to be abolished
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Oct 25 Mining and logging companies will
have to disclose their payments to each country and project in a
bid to stamp out corruption, the European Union's executive
proposed on Tuesday.
The move, if approved by the European Parliament and EU
states, would bring the bloc in line with a similar measure
approved by the United States in its Dodd-Frank Act.
"We want to know what they pay, to whom and why," EU
financial services chief Michel Barnier told a webcast news
conference from Strasbourg, France.
The law will affect about 600 listed and large non-listed
companies in the extractive industries to cover production
entitlements, taxes on profits, royalties, dividends, discovery
and production bonuses, fees such as those for licences and
other direct benefits.
The aim is to hold governments to account for income from
the exploitation of natural resources such as minerals, oil, gas
and forestry.
The EU plans go further than Dodd Frank which only applies
to listed companies and excludes the logging sector. The EU
plans exclude conflict minerals disclosure covered in the U.S.
rules.
UK accounting body ICAEW said the plan could backfire.
"Our starting point in this debate has always been that
mandating country-by-country disclosures within general purpose
financial reports prepared primarily to meet the information
needs of investors would not be appropriate and might lead
overall to less transparency, not more, ICAEW's head of
financial reporting faculty, Nigel Sleigh-Johnson said.
STEALTH ACQUISISIONS
The reform of EU transparency requirements for listed
companies will also plug a gap whereby financial instruments
used to acquire stakes in a company do not have to be notified.
The European Commission cited the example of luxury goods
company LVHM announcing last October it had built a
17.1 percent stake in rival Hermes at a purported 50
percent discount by using cash-settled equity swaps.
"Consequently LVHM acquired significant interest in Hermes
without Hermes and the market being aware," the Commission said.
This could create possibly incorrect market pricing of
Hermes shares, it added. All major holdings of financial
instruments that could be used to build up stakes in listed
firms would have to be disclosed under the new law.
CUTTING RED TAPE
Under the draft law, no EU state could make quarterly
reporting mandatory for any listed company but firms could
continue reporting every three months if they want to.
Half yearly and annual results would remain mandatory.
Barnier also proposed replacing two of the bloc's accounting
laws with an updated single set of rules to abolish the audit
requirement for unlisted small firms.
The proposed "mini-regime" would save 1.1 million small
companies 1.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion) across the EU by only
having to report a simpler profit and loss account, balance
sheet and a limited number of explanatory notes.
The definition of a small firm would also be widened so that
more firms fall into this category.
($1 = 0.719 Euros)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)