LONDON, Oct 25 Britain's biggest bookmaker William Hill said normal service had resumed at its operations in Israel following disruption caused by a staff walk out last week.

Nearly 200 staff had refused to work at the company's offices in Tel Aviv, which handles marketing and customer support for its online services, believing it was looking to close down the operation and relocate to either Britain or Gibraltar.

William Hill said discussions in Tel Aviv had resulted in a resumption of normal business activity at its William Hill Online operations in Tel Aviv and Bulgaria. The company had resolved similar disruption by staff in Manila last week.

"The group can now confirm that normal operations have resumed and that William Hill Online remains committed to its operation in Tel Aviv," William Hill said in a statement on Tuesday.

William Hill Online is a joint venture with gambling software provider Playtech in which William Hill holds 71 percent and Playtech the remaining 29 percent.

Discussions in Tel Aviv had involved William Hill Chief Executive Ralph Topping and Playtech Chief Executive Mor Weizer. As a result of the talks, seven senior William Hill Online managers have left the company, William Hill said.

Playtech's Weizer welcomed the resolution.

"Having been asked by Ralph Topping, to assist, I am very pleased that this issue is now behind William Hill Online. It is very positive for both shareholders that the business can now continue to move forward," he said in a statement.

The online business contributed 91.1 million pounds ($145.4 million) to William Hill's operating profit last year.

Shares in William Hill closed up 0.1 percent to 228.3 pence on Tuesday. Playtech shares were up 3.8 percent to 248.5 pence

($1 = 0.626 British Pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Neil Maidment)