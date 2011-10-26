Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
TPSA
Poland's top telecoms group TPSA turned to a
higher than expected third-quarter net profit of 376 million
zlotys ($120 mln) from a loss a year ago, when it took a
provision related to a long-running legal dispute, it said on
Wednesday.
CPI
Polish central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) member
Elzbieta Chojna-Duch expects inflation to slow down to the
central bank's target of 2.5 percent in six months, Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna daily writes on Wednesday.
PKN ORLEN
Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen is in talks with
two potential investors interested in a stake in its Lithuanian
unit Orlen Lietuva (former Mazeikiu Nafta), Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna daily writes on Wednesday.
PRIVATISATION
Two lignite mines Adamow and Konin put up for sale by the
state could be worth 1 billion zlotys, daily Rzeczpospolita
reports on Wednesday.
BUDIMEX
Poland's construction group Budimex third-quarter
net profit dropped tio 74 million zlotys despite growth in terms
of revenue, which rose to 1.57 billion zlotys, the company said
on Wednesday.
