Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

TPSA

Poland's top telecoms group TPSA turned to a higher than expected third-quarter net profit of 376 million zlotys ($120 mln) from a loss a year ago, when it took a provision related to a long-running legal dispute, it said on Wednesday.

CPI

Polish central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) member Elzbieta Chojna-Duch expects inflation to slow down to the central bank's target of 2.5 percent in six months, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily writes on Wednesday.

PKN ORLEN

Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen is in talks with two potential investors interested in a stake in its Lithuanian unit Orlen Lietuva (former Mazeikiu Nafta), Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily writes on Wednesday.

PRIVATISATION

Two lignite mines Adamow and Konin put up for sale by the state could be worth 1 billion zlotys, daily Rzeczpospolita reports on Wednesday.

BUDIMEX

Poland's construction group Budimex third-quarter net profit dropped tio 74 million zlotys despite growth in terms of revenue, which rose to 1.57 billion zlotys, the company said on Wednesday.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX