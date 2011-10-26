MILAN Oct 26 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

Prospects for a comprehensive deal to resolve the euro zone debt crisis at a summit on Wednesday look dim, with deep disagreement remaining on critical aspects of the potential agreement, including how to give the region's bailout fund greater firepower.

ITALY

Italy goes to the European Union on Wednesday with an offer of economic reforms, drafted in haste by two disagreeing coalition parties, that appears to fall short of a main EU demand.

In the 15-page document the government commits to a number of measures, including raising the retirement age to 67 from 2026, without giving details on how to meet the set targets, Italian newspapers reported.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The bank's newly elected supervisory board is expected to meet on Wednesday to appoint a new management board -- which the Bank of Italy has said should include only members from outside BPM to ensure a clear break with the past.

* The start of an 800 million euro capital increase is likely to be delayed, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding banks managing the operation were at work to try and extend the deadline without renegotiating the terms of the increase.

A2A , IREN , EDISON

French utility EDF has signed a preliminary deal to boost its stake in Italian renewable energy company Edipower as part of a wider push to win control of Edipower's parent Edison .

EDF is expected to answer on Wednesday a request by Italy's market regulator Consob to clarify why the French utility does not believe its proposal over Edison does not entail launching a takeover bid, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

* Edison's shareholders are divided on the EDF's proposal with A2A opposed to it and smaller shareholders more open to discussions, Il Messaggero reported in an unsourced report.

IMPREGILO , MEDIOBANCA , UNICREDIT

The board of IGLI, the holding company that controls Impregilo, is set to meet on Thursday to approve a debt refinancing plan put forward by creditor banks, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding the size of a planned capital increase at IGLI was still under discussion.

