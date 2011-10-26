(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST Oct 26 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Wednesday.
IMF MISSION
An International Monetary Fund and European Commission
mission is in Bucharest until Nov. 7 to review Romania's
precautionary stand-by arrangement.
ROMANIA BUDGET DEFICIT EDGES UP IN JAN-SEPT
Romania's consolidated budget deficit edged up to 2.5
percent of gross domestic product in the first nine months of
the year from 2.4 in January-August, the finance ministry said
on Tuesday.
CEE MONEY-WHO WANTS TO BUY A ROMANIAN COMPANY?
Markets have made a tough call on the value of Romanian
state assets and the government will have to scale down its
ambitious price targets if it wants to keep its privatisation
programme on track.
ROMANIA M3 MONEY SUPPLY UP 1.7 M/M IN SEPT
For a table double-click
ROMANIA PICKS 8 DEALERS FOR FOREIGN DEBT PROGRAMME
Romania has selected eight banks to act as dealers for its
three-year debt programme to tap foreign markets worth 7 billion
euros, Deputy Finance Minister Bogdan Dragoi said on Tuesday.
EARNINGS POLL-BANCA TRANSILVANIA 9-MO SEEN UP 38.5 PCT
Romania's second-largest listed bank Banca Transilvania is
seen posting a 38.5 percent increase in its nine-month net
profit from the same period of 2010 as analysts expect smaller
provisions.
CEE MRKTS-FORINT FALLS AS EU WORRY OUTWEIGHS HAWKISH CBANK
The forint slipped on Tuesday, extending losses after
slightly hawkish comments from Hungary's central bank were not
enough to offset growing doubts that an EU summit on Wednesday
could take bold steps needed to contain the euro zone debt
crisis.
ROMANIA KING'S SPEECH HIGHLIGHTS HISTORICAL SPLIT
Romania's aged former King Michael delivered his first
speech to parliament on Tuesday since Soviet-backed communists
forced him to abdicate more than 60 years ago, highlighting deep
divisions over the country's past.
EU LAWMAKERS WANT JOB MARKETS OPEN TO BULGARIA, ROMANIA
European lawmakers called on Tuesday for Bulgarian and
Romanian job-seekers to be granted unrestricted access to all
European Union member states' labour markets by the end of this
year.
ROMGAZ
Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz recorded a net
profit of 677.7 million lei ($217.8 million)in the first eight
months of this year, more than double the profit from the same
period of last year.
www.zf.ro
OLTCHIM
Romania's largest lender BCR, majority owned by Austria's
Erste Bank , and local bank Banca Transilvania
could accept to convert into shares the 110 million
euros debt state-owned chemicals firm Oltchim has to the two
lenders.
www.zf.ro
NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double
click , and a calendar of east European economic
indicators, see .
For other related news, double click on:
---------------------------------------------------------------
Romania Market Debt Romanian forex
Romania Market Report Romanian money
Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex
All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators
All East Europe News E.Europe equities
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
Romanian indicators
Main page of Reuters poll
---------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 3.112 Romanian Lei)