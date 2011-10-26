(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Oct 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

IMF MISSION

An International Monetary Fund and European Commission mission is in Bucharest until Nov. 7 to review Romania's precautionary stand-by arrangement.

ROMANIA BUDGET DEFICIT EDGES UP IN JAN-SEPT

Romania's consolidated budget deficit edged up to 2.5 percent of gross domestic product in the first nine months of the year from 2.4 in January-August, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

CEE MONEY-WHO WANTS TO BUY A ROMANIAN COMPANY?

Markets have made a tough call on the value of Romanian state assets and the government will have to scale down its ambitious price targets if it wants to keep its privatisation programme on track.

ROMANIA M3 MONEY SUPPLY UP 1.7 M/M IN SEPT

ROMANIA PICKS 8 DEALERS FOR FOREIGN DEBT PROGRAMME

Romania has selected eight banks to act as dealers for its three-year debt programme to tap foreign markets worth 7 billion euros, Deputy Finance Minister Bogdan Dragoi said on Tuesday.

EARNINGS POLL-BANCA TRANSILVANIA 9-MO SEEN UP 38.5 PCT

Romania's second-largest listed bank Banca Transilvania is seen posting a 38.5 percent increase in its nine-month net profit from the same period of 2010 as analysts expect smaller provisions.

CEE MRKTS-FORINT FALLS AS EU WORRY OUTWEIGHS HAWKISH CBANK

The forint slipped on Tuesday, extending losses after slightly hawkish comments from Hungary's central bank were not enough to offset growing doubts that an EU summit on Wednesday could take bold steps needed to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

ROMANIA KING'S SPEECH HIGHLIGHTS HISTORICAL SPLIT

Romania's aged former King Michael delivered his first speech to parliament on Tuesday since Soviet-backed communists forced him to abdicate more than 60 years ago, highlighting deep divisions over the country's past.

EU LAWMAKERS WANT JOB MARKETS OPEN TO BULGARIA, ROMANIA

European lawmakers called on Tuesday for Bulgarian and Romanian job-seekers to be granted unrestricted access to all European Union member states' labour markets by the end of this year.

ROMGAZ

Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz recorded a net profit of 677.7 million lei ($217.8 million)in the first eight months of this year, more than double the profit from the same period of last year.

OLTCHIM

Romania's largest lender BCR, majority owned by Austria's Erste Bank , and local bank Banca Transilvania could accept to convert into shares the 110 million euros debt state-owned chemicals firm Oltchim has to the two lenders.

