LONDON Oct 26 AIM-listed Zanaga Iron Ore Co announced a 7.5 percent increase in estimated resources for the Zanaga iron ore project in the Republic of Congo.

The project contains an estimated 4.3 billion tonnes of iron ore at an average grade of 33.0 percent iron compared with 4.0 billion tonnes at an average grade of 33.9 percent in an April update.

Most of the increase was at the indicated level.

(Reporting by Julie Crust; editing by Rhys Jones)