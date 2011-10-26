FRANKFURT Oct 26 E.ON (EONGn.DE) and RWE , which have formed a consortium to develop nuclear power stations in the UK, are negotiating a cash injection of up to 5 billion euros ($7 billion) in exchange for a 25 percent stake in the project, a report said.

Proposals were raised during meetings between the German utilities and Toshiba to discuss the financing of the project, the Financial Times online edition reported, citing people familiar with the talks.

The paper cited one industry source as saying similar discussions had taken place with France's Areva .

RWE and E.ON declined to comment on the report. ($1 = 0.719 Euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Erica Billingham)