FRANKFURT Oct 26 E.ON (EONGn.DE) and RWE
, which have formed a consortium to develop nuclear
power stations in the UK, are negotiating a cash injection of up
to 5 billion euros ($7 billion) in exchange for a 25 percent
stake in the project, a report said.
Proposals were raised during meetings between the German
utilities and Toshiba to discuss the financing of the
project, the Financial Times online edition reported, citing
people familiar with the talks.
The paper cited one industry source as saying similar
discussions had taken place with France's Areva .
RWE and E.ON declined to comment on the report.
($1 = 0.719 Euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by
Erica Billingham)