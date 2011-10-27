* Prices increased by 5-6 pct

* Supported by lower export duty and higher world prices

MOSCOW, Oct 27 A change in Russia's oil export duty regime lifted November Russian domestic crude prices by 5-6 percent from the previous month but threatened refinery margins.

Russia cut crude export duty but boosted duty on exports of low-value fuel oil, causing a hit to the margins of Russian refiners with a high yield of the heavy product.

A resulting glut of crude was compounded by refinery maintenance, domestic traders said.

As a result, the increase in domestic crude prices lagged a rise in export netbacks.

World oil prices received a boost from decision by European leaders to bail out Greece, while Russian domestic prices were supported by forthcoming decline in crude oil export duty from Nov. 1 by around 5 percent to $393 per tonne from $411.4 in October.

In Russia, prices on domestic crude for November delivery in Western Siberia have risen to 11,000-11,350 roubles per tonne ($358.22 - $369.62) from around 10,250-10,600 roubles in October.

November delivery prices were more than 1,000 roubles lower than Urals export netbacks on expectations of a crude surplus due to maintenance work at refineries.

Even so, they threatened to turn some refiners' margins negative.

"For us, 11,200 roubles per tonne brings minimum of profit, anything that exceeds this sends us into the red," said a manager at a privately-owned refinery.

An increase in volumes offered by Russia's third-largest crude producer TNK-BP , half owned by BP , also dampened prices due to limitations on exports via Kazakhstan, Russia's partner in a customs union.

The domestic spot market is estimated at around 2.5 million tonnes of crude, which is sold during trading sessions every month by small producers and major firms which lack refining capacity, and is bought by independent refiners.

Russian domestic spot crude prices (roubles per tonne): Price basis Nov Oct Sept Komi Region 11,000-11,350 10,250-10,400 9,800-9,950 Almetievsk 11,400-11,800 10,850-11,000 10,150-10,350 Moscow Refinery 12,150-12,250 11,450-11,600 10,800-11,000 UFA Refineries 11,800-12,050 10,950-11,300 10,600-10,900 Western Siberia 11,100-11,350 10,250-10,600 9,900-10,200 ($1 = 30.50 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Lyudmila Zaramenskikh; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Anthony Barker)