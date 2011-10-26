LONDON Oct 26 SSE , one of Britain's six
big energy suppliers, said it has decided to withdraw plans to
build a 72.5 megawatt (MW) wind farm in North Ayrshire, citing
construction and planning challenges.
SSE Renewables has requested that the Scottish Government
withdraw the application for the proposed wind farm at Waterhead
Moor, the company said on Wednesday.
SSE added the proposal was initiated before the site was
designated as a European Special Protection Area, which added
complexity.
"This site had the wind resource and the site dynamics to be
a very good project, but having listened to the concerns of the
key consultees we have concluded that the reasonable action to
take is to focus our resources on onshore wind farms elsewhere,"
SSE's Director of Onshore Renewables David Gardner said.
The news comes barely a week after Britain proposed to cut
support for more mature technologies such as wind and hydro
power prompting utility Centrica to say it would put two
offshore wind projects under review.
Shares in SSE were down about 0.30 percent at 1341.12 pence
at 1010 GMT.
(Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by Matt Scuffham)