LONDON Oct 26 Biggest Nordic bank Nordea said on Wednesday that its planned staff cuts would contribute to it keep a ceiling on costs in the long term and meet its target for returns.

The bank said in August it planned to reduce headcount by about 6 percent, or 2,000 positions.

In presentation material for investors in the British capital, Nordea said that its goal for a 15 percent return on equity under normalised market conditions assumed short-term rates of 2 to 4 percent and long-term rates of 3 to 5 percent.

Nordea was holding the presentation a week after reporting third-quarter operating profits that missed analyst expectations as volatile stock markets squeezed income. The bank has vowed to be one of Europe's most profitable when economies stabilise.

Nordic banks have benefited from a strong recovery in the region after the economic downturn, but growth at home is starting to look less robust. (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Ethan Bilby)