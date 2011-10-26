LONDON Oct 26 Biggest Nordic bank Nordea
said on Wednesday that its planned staff cuts would
contribute to it keep a ceiling on costs in the long term and
meet its target for returns.
The bank said in August it planned to reduce headcount by
about 6 percent, or 2,000 positions.
In presentation material for investors in the British
capital, Nordea said that its goal for a 15 percent return on
equity under normalised market conditions assumed short-term
rates of 2 to 4 percent and long-term rates of 3 to 5 percent.
Nordea was holding the presentation a week after reporting
third-quarter operating profits that missed analyst expectations
as volatile stock markets squeezed income. The bank has vowed to
be one of Europe's most profitable when economies stabilise.
Nordic banks have benefited from a strong recovery in the
region after the economic downturn, but growth at home is
starting to look less robust.
