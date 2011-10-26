LONDON Oct 26 GlaxoSmithKline said
hard-pressed British consumers were thinking twice before making
impulse buys, hitting sales of its Lucozade energy drink and
some other consumer products.
"We have seen slowdown in consumer purchase patterns in the
last six weeks or so," Chief Executive Andrew Witty told
journalists after the pharmaceutical firm's third-quarter
results.
"We are buying a little bit less impulse products, the kind
of products you pick up in the garage after you fill you car up
with petrol, so products like Lucozade."
Witty said supermarkets were also demanding lower prices
from manufacturers to help fund "buy-one-get-one-free" offers.
"Many of the big retailers are making very big pricing
commitments to their consumers, and that puts quite a lot of
pressure on manufacturers like ourselves," he said on Wednesday.
The weaker consumer products performance in the UK and the
rest of Europe was more than offset by continued strong demand
in emerging markets and a return to growth in the United States,
Witty said.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Ben Hirschler)