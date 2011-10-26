LONDON Oct 26 The UK-France power interconnector is to return to its full 2,000 megawatt (MW) capacity on Friday afternoon at 1700 UK time (1800 CET), operator National Grid said.

"The UK-France interconnector will finally return to its full 2,000 MW capacity this Friday at 5 p.m.," a spokesman for National Grid said.

The 70 kilometre subsea interconnector has been running at 1,000 MW or less since March due to valve replacement work.

The return to full capacity has been delayed several times over the summer and early autumn.

The subsea cable is jointly owned by UK network operator National Grid and French counterpart RTE. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein)