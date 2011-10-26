BRUSSELS Oct 26 Troubled Franco-Belgian bank Dexia suffered outflows of around 4 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in the period from October 3 to 7, Belgian central bank governor Luc Coene said on Wednesday.

Dexia agreed to the nationalisation of its Belgian retail bank and secured 90 billion euros in state guarantees on October 10 after its shares had fallen 42 percent in the previous week.

($1 = 0.719 Euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)