LOTOS
The Polish refiner expects the effects of rapid weakening of
the zloty to chop 644 million zlotys ($202.5 million) from its
third quarter results because of its effect on oil prices and
its dollar-denominated debt.
BANKS, PKO
All 27 EU members accept the need for bank recapitalisation,
Prime Minister Donald Tusk said after an EU summit in Brussels.
Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski said Poland's top lender PKO
would not need additional capital to reach the expected target.
EFSF
The euro zone aims to leverage its 440 billion euro bailout
fund, the EFSF, "several fold" but finance ministers will only
agree the details of how that will be done in November.
