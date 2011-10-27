Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

LOTOS

The Polish refiner expects the effects of rapid weakening of the zloty to chop 644 million zlotys ($202.5 million) from its third quarter results because of its effect on oil prices and its dollar-denominated debt.

BANKS, PKO

All 27 EU members accept the need for bank recapitalisation, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said after an EU summit in Brussels. Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski said Poland's top lender PKO would not need additional capital to reach the expected target.

EFSF

The euro zone aims to leverage its 440 billion euro bailout fund, the EFSF, "several fold" but finance ministers will only agree the details of how that will be done in November.

