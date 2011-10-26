LONDON Oct 26 Nordea's Head of Retail Banking Michael Rasmussen said on Wednesday that the bank is not currently pursuing an acquistion strategy in Denmark, despite the need for consolidation in the industry.

"We will probably not proactively seek consolidation opporunities right now, because the clear focus is to enhance our profitability. Enhancing our market position and going proactively for consolidation is not our main appetite right now," Rasmussen, who is also the country head for Denmark, told Reuters at the bank's capital markets day in London.

Denmark saw its 10th bank fall into the hands of the state recently, as Danish banks have been heavily hit by exposure to the property sector and Irish banks.

Nordea is trying to boost its profitability and announced in August plans to slash approximately 2,000 jobs.

"We are cutting about 700 people in Denmark. Reducing people and at the same time buying other banks--that is a difficult one. Our first line of priority is to be more efficient and to increase our profitability." (Reporting By Ethan Kent Bilby and Mia Shanley)