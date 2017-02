BRUSSELS Oct 26 Belgium's guarantees for troubled Franco-Belgian bank Dexia relate to financing and do not cover the assets of the bank themselves, Belgium's central bank governor Luc Coene said on Wednesday.

He added that the problem with the assets held by Dexia, which include peripheral European bonds, was not primarily one of quality but one of duration.

Belgium nationalised the Belgian operations of Dexia earlier this month, taking them over for 4 billion euros ($5.5 billion). ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)