BRUSSELS Oct 26 Dexia will have sufficient capital if it completes a series of planned divestments, Belgium's central bank governor Luc Coene said on Wednesday.

"The residual bank has enough capital according to the calculations that we have done as long as all of the other pieces of the puzzle are sold," Coene told a Belgian parliamentary committee.

Dexia agreed earlier this month to sell its Belgian operations to the Belgian state for 4 billion euros ($5.5 billion) and secured 90 billion euros in Belgian, French and Luxembourg state guarantees to cover its borrowings.

Dexia is examining possible sales of its fast-growing Turkish division DenizBank , its asset management business and its 50 percent share of joint venture custody firm RBC Dexia . Luxembourg arm Dexia BIL is on the verge of being sold.

($1 = 0.724 Euros)