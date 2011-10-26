LISBON Oct 26 Angola is set to pass legislation to force overseas oil companies to pay their taxes and other transactions through the country's banking system, state news agency Angop cited central bank Governor Jose de Lima Massano as saying on Wednesday.

Angop said that according to a draft bill presented by the government to parliament, the oil companies will have to pay their taxes to the government and their bills from overseas sub-contractors and suppliers in dollars through local banks.

The bill is expected to be approved by the ruling MPLA's large majority.

Angop cited Massano as telling parliament the new law is designed to help shore up the country's foreign reserves, an effort the central bank sees as crucial to protect the economy from the risk of shocks from possible oil price drops and weak global economic growth.

Angola is Africa's second-largest oil producer after Nigeria and its economy relies heavily on oil revenues, which make up around 40 percent of gross domestic product and over 90 percent of export income.

Major Angolan banks such as state-owned Banco Africano de Investimento and the local units of Portugal's Millennium BCP (BCP.LS) and Banco BPI (BBPI.LS) are set to get a capital boost from the new law, with analysts saying around $10 billion could enter the financial system each year.

The analysts say Angola's financial system is solid, with its banks well managed and boasting resilient asset quality.

Angola's reliance on oil revenues proved to be a vulnerability when crude prices began to drop in 2008, depleting foreign reserves and slowing down economic growth after several years of double-digit expansion.

Strong oil prices and a much-praised monetary policy under Massano have, however, allowed a replenishment of foreign reserves, which stood at $23.2 billion at the end of August. [ID:nL5E7L64L1]

Delays in passing oil legislation have deterred foreign partners from investing in Nigeria and turned their focus to Angola, enticed by the prospect of huge finds in ultra-deep water blocks knowm as sub-salt.

Already present in various deep water blocks off the Angolan coast, Britain's BP (BP.L), France's Total (TOTF.PA), and Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) are among the international majors that were earlier this year awarded concessions to explore ultra-deep water blocks. [ID:nLDE70N1D2]

(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Andrew Hay)

