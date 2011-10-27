(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Oct 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

IMF MISSION

* An International Monetary Fund and European Commission mission is in Bucharest until Nov. 7 to review Romania's precautionary stand-by arrangement.

* Romania should continue reforms in spite of the hard times and should do more related to state=owned companies, IMF mission chief Jeffrey Franks said.

BANCA TRANSILVANIA 9-MO NET PROFIT UP 53 PCT

Romanian bank Banca Transilvania reported a net profit of 106.9 million lei ($34 million) in the first nine months of the year on Thursday, 53 percent higher than a year ago and above market expectations.

ROMANIA NEEDS TO OPEN ENERGY MARKETS, SAY INVESTORS

Romania needs to open up its gas and electricity markets and stop capping prices if it wants to attract badly needed investment to its power generation sector, foreign officials and investors said on Wednesday.

CEE MARKETS-FX DOWN AHEAD OF KEY EURO SUMMIT

European emerging currencies edged down against the euro on Wednesday and the forint fell to its lowest level since April 2009 with investors cautious ahead of a crucial EU summit tasked with endorsing a plan to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis.

2012 BUDGET

Romania 2012 budget could be drafted considering an economic growth of 2 percent and budget deficit lower than 3 percent, while salaries and pensions will not be hiked for at least the first half of next year, sources said.

