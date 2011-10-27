(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST Oct 27
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Thursday.
IMF MISSION
* An International Monetary Fund and European Commission
mission is in Bucharest until Nov. 7 to review Romania's
precautionary stand-by arrangement.
* Romania should continue reforms in spite of the hard times
and should do more related to state=owned companies, IMF mission
chief Jeffrey Franks said.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 1,3
BANCA TRANSILVANIA 9-MO NET PROFIT UP 53 PCT
Romanian bank Banca Transilvania reported a net
profit of 106.9 million lei ($34 million) in the first nine
months of the year on Thursday, 53 percent higher than a year
ago and above market expectations.
ROMANIA NEEDS TO OPEN ENERGY MARKETS, SAY INVESTORS
Romania needs to open up its gas and electricity markets and
stop capping prices if it wants to attract badly needed
investment to its power generation sector, foreign officials and
investors said on Wednesday.
CEE MARKETS-FX DOWN AHEAD OF KEY EURO SUMMIT
European emerging currencies edged down against the
euro on Wednesday and the forint fell to its lowest level since
April 2009 with investors cautious ahead of a crucial EU
summit tasked with endorsing a plan to tackle the euro zone's
debt crisis.
2012 BUDGET
Romania 2012 budget could be drafted considering an economic
growth of 2 percent and budget deficit lower than 3 percent,
while salaries and pensions will not be hiked for at least the
first half of next year, sources said.
Romania Libera, Page 2
