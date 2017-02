NICOSIA Oct 27 Leading reports in Greek Cypriot financial and general press. Reuters has not verified these reports:

SIMERINI Banks should raise capital from the private sector to tackle the challenges posed by the debt crisis but the government is ready to help if necessary.

POLITIS Second licensing round for offshore oil and gas exploration is a matter of days.

CYPRUS MAIL High-stakes talks in Brussels to save euro zone.

HARAVGHI Cypriot banks exposed to Greek debt can withstand a haircut but economic growth will be negatively affected. (Reporting by George Psyllides)